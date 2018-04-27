How The New Royal Baby Affects The Succession To The Throne

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles. His title is Prince Louis of Cambridge.
With the arrival of another royal bundle comes a change in the British line of succession.
In years past, Louis would have bumped his sister, Princess Charlotte, one spot further down the line to the throne, but new legislation changed that. Prince Harry, however, did face a bit of a change.
Read on to learn about the next people in line after Queen Elizabeth II’s rule.