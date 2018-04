How The New Royal Baby Affects The Succession To The Throne

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

William and the former Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April. Thanks to the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, which took effect in 2015, he did not overtake his sister, Charlotte, in the line of succession. The act states that "the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person’s descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born).” This is the first time this has happened throughout the British monarchy.