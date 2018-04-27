WORLD NEWS
How The New Royal Baby Affects The Succession To The Throne

The birth of Prince Louis shuffled some things around.
By Taylor Pittman

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles. His title is Prince Louis of Cambridge.

With the arrival of another royal bundle comes a change in the British line of succession.

In years past, Louis would have bumped his sister, Princess Charlotte, one spot further down the line to the throne, but new legislation changed that. Prince Harry, however, did face a bit of a change. 

Read on to learn about the next people in line after Queen Elizabeth II’s rule. 

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    As Queen Elizabeth's II oldest son, Prince Charles is next in line to the throne.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Charles and Princess Diana welcomed their first son, Prince William, in 1982. He is second in line to the throne.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    William has three kids with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their oldest, Prince George, is just behind his father in the line of succession.
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, follows her brother George, which means she is fourth in line to the throne.
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    William and the former Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April. Thanks to the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, which took effect in 2015, he did not overtake his sister, Charlotte, in the line of succession. The act states that "the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person’s descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born).” This is the first time this has happened throughout the British monarchy.
    CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images
    After Louis was born, William's brother, Prince Harry, took the sixth spot in the line of succession. He will marry former actress Meghan Markle in May.
    Richard Heathcote via Getty Images
    Prince Andrew, Prince Charles' younger brother, follows Harry in line. Because the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act applies to births after Oct. 28, 2011, he has dibs to the throne before his older sister, Princess Anne.
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Andrew has two children with Sarah, Duchess of York, his ex-wife. Their oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is eighth in line to the throne.
    Jo Hale via Getty Images
    Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, is ninth in the line of succession.
    Dan Mullan via Getty Images
    Prince Edward follows his brother Andrew and Andrew's two daughters, meaning he is 10th in line to the throne.
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Edward has two children with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Their son, James, Viscount Severn, is the youngest. Born in 2007, he took over his older sister's spot in line to the throne (again, because the Succession to the Crown Act is not retroactive prior to October 28, 2011).
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    This means that Edward and Sophie's oldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, is 12th in the line of succession.
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Anne, the queen's only daughter, is behind her three brothers and their families. She is in the 13th spot. 
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Anne has two children with her first husband, Mark Phillips. Their older child, Peter Phillips (left), follows her in the line of succession.
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    And Peter's two children with his wife, Autumn Phillips, Savannah and Isla (bottom right), are next in line, respectively.
    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
    Zara Tindall, Anne's younger child, is 17th in line to the throne. She and her husband, Mike Tindall, welcomed their first child, Mia Grace (below), in 2014. After a miscarriage in 2016, Zara is pregnant again. Their newborn will take the 19th spot in the line of succession.
    Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
    Zara and Mike's first child, Mia Grace (in a photo taken in 2016), is 18th in line. Princess Margaret, the queen's sister, died in 2002. Her children and their families are next in line to the throne.

