COMEDY
05/24/2018 07:50 am ET

'Late Night' Writer's Breathless Royal Wedding Recap Is The Only One You Need

“Then he bites his lip, like, ‘Hmm, girl.’”
headshot
By Lee Moran

Comedian Amber Ruffin is here with a whistlestop recap of Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle. Just on the off chance you didn’t catch the ceremony yourself.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the show’s writer breathlessly recalled her favorite parts of Saturday’s service which made her “say what.”

Such as when Harry did this:

Check out the full clip above.

Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. If you want to continue receiving weekly royal family news after the wedding, subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Royal Wedding Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
'Late Night' Writer's Breathless Royal Wedding Recap Is The Only One You Need
CONVERSATIONS