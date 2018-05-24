'Late Night' Writer's Breathless Royal Wedding Recap Is The Only One You Need

Comedian Amber Ruffin is here with a whistlestop recap of Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle. Just on the off chance you didn’t catch the ceremony yourself.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the show’s writer breathlessly recalled her favorite parts of Saturday’s service which made her “say what.”
Such as when Harry did this:
Check out the full clip above.
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. If you want to continue receiving weekly royal family news after the wedding, subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).