STYLE & BEAUTY
12/13/2017 03:13 pm ET Updated Dec 13, 2017

Meghan Markle, Take Note: Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses From Around The World

In anticipation of the big wedding this spring, take a look at these other royal brides.
By Julia Brucculieri

Meghan Markle will officially become a member of the British royal family when she marries Prince Harry next spring. 

Naturally, the question on everyone’s (read: our) minds is, what will her dress look like? Will she go for something grand-yet-classic like Kate Middleton, who stunned in a Sarah Burton-designed gown, or will she wear something a little sleeker, like Princess Charlene of Monaco, who opted for a more modern Armani gown? 

We already know she has a wardrobe fit for her future royal duties, but only time will tell what she wears for her big day.

In the meantime, we’re taking a look at what a few royal brides from around the world wore on their wedding days. From traditional cultural dress to designer gowns, these brides looked absolutely stunning. 

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, 1993
    Rabih Moghrabi/Getty Images
    Queen Rania's gown for her 1993 wedding to King Abdullah II (then Prince Abdullah) was anything but subtle. It featured an embellished collar and full skirt. She even wore gold shoes to match.
  • Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 2002
    Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
    Maxima Zorreguieta wore a classic gown with a high neck and bracelet-length sleeves for her wedding to then-Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, now king of the Netherlands, in 2002. The gown also featured some beautiful embroidered lace details and was complemented by a gorgeous veil.
  • Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, 2002
    Getty Images
    Princess Lalla Salma wore a white caftan -- tradtitional for Moroccan brides -- for her wedding to King Mohammed VI of Morocco in 2002. The couple's wedding broke tradition, as royal brides in Morocco are generally kept hidden.
  • Princess Marie of Denmark, 2008
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
    Marie Cavallier opted for a pretty gown with a drop waist, full skirt and lace sleeves for her wedding to Prince Joachim of Denmark in 2008. She paired the dress with a classic lace-trimmed veil.
  • Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, 2010
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
    Crown Princess Victoria chose a simple but stunning off-the-shoulder gown for her wedding to Daniel Westling in 2010. The gown really let her beautiful cameo tiara, and her smile, shine.
  • Princess Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark, 2010
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images
    Tatiana Blatnik wore a beautiful gown with a Chantilly lace overlay and matching bolero for her wedding in 2010. She also wore a full-length lace veil, and of course, a tiara.
  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, 2011
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
    Catherine Middleton stunned in her Sarah Burton-designed gown, which featured long lace sleeves, a full skirt and a cathedral train, for her wedding to Prince William in 2011. Many compared the gown to Grace Kelly's beautiful dress.
  • Princess Charlene of Monaco, 2011
    Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
    Princess Charlene's Armani gown for her wedding to Prince Albert II of Monaco was beautifully sleek, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and intricate embroidery down the front.
  • Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah, 2012
    STR/Getty Images
    Brunei's Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah wore a stunning traditional Brunei gown, which was covered in intricate beading and embroidery, for her 2012 wedding to the Sultan of Brunei.
  • Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, 2012
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
    Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy wore a beautiful lace Elie Saab gown for her wedding to Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume in 2012. She looked exactly how we'd imagine a princess to look on her wedding day.
  • Princess Sofia of Sweden, 2015
    Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
    Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Sofia Hellqvist chose a dress with long lace sleeves for her wedding to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden in 2015.
  • Princess Madeleine of Sweden, 2013
    Anna Lu Lundholm/Getty Images
    Princess Madeleine's gown for her 2013 wedding to Christopher O'Neill featured a lace bodice with short sleeves and a full skirt, which she accessorized with a lace-trimmed veil.
  • Princess Elisabetta of Belgium, 2014
    Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images
    Princess Elisabetta wore a beautiful Valentino gown for her wedding to Prince Amedeo of Belgium in 2014. The dress was modern, yet classic, featuring lace sleeves and a lace overlay, as well as a lace veil.
  • Princess Mabel of Orange-Nassau, 2004
    Michel Porro/Getty Images
    The former Mabel Wisse Smit's bow-covered wedding dress for her 2004 marriage to Prince Friso of Orange-Nassau is definitely one of the more unique of the bunch. Still, it's just as royal. 

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Fashion Kate Middleton British Royal Family Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Take Note: Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses From Around The World
CONVERSATIONS