Meghan Markle, Take Note: Gorgeous Royal Wedding Dresses From Around The World

Meghan Markle will officially become a member of the British royal family when she marries Prince Harry next spring.

Naturally, the question on everyone’s (read: our) minds is, what will her dress look like? Will she go for something grand-yet-classic like Kate Middleton, who stunned in a Sarah Burton-designed gown, or will she wear something a little sleeker, like Princess Charlene of Monaco, who opted for a more modern Armani gown?

We already know she has a wardrobe fit for her future royal duties, but only time will tell what she wears for her big day.

In the meantime, we’re taking a look at what a few royal brides from around the world wore on their wedding days. From traditional cultural dress to designer gowns, these brides looked absolutely stunning.