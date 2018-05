The Best Instagram Accounts To Follow For The Royal Wedding

We know that Victoria Beckham won't be making Markle's dress , but there's still hope that she and her fellow Spice Girls, Emma Bunton Mel Brown and Mel Chisholm , will reunite to spice up the royal party. (You should also give their accounts a follow if you haven't already.) We might even get a performance — our song choice would be "2 Become 1," because, obviously. But what we really, really want is to see the girl group in coordinating fascinators. Ensembles designed by Beckham would also be welcome.