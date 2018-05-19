The Royal Wedding's Order Of Service Contains A Noticeable Error

Kensington Palace released the official Order of Service for the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle early Saturday morning.

But it contained an error.

Namely, that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was still listed as walking her down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England:

Kensington Palace

The palace confirmed Friday that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, would instead perform the duty. Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, pulled out of the ceremony earlier this week after confessing to staging paparazzi photographs of his preparations for the big day and suffering a heart attack.

“The Order of Service was produced before it became clear that Mr. Thomas Markle would be unable to attend the wedding on medical advice,” the palace revealed in a statement to People magazine. “As a result, some aspects will be different to what has been printed. As previously announced, Ms. Markle has asked The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of The Quire.”

The Official Order of Service for the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle is now available to download.https://t.co/dRHckWM0j8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

The program reveals details such as what music will be played inside the chapel before the ceremony starts, the preface that the Dean of Windsor will give to the couple, the hymns the congregation will sing and the readings to will be given.

It also contains the vows that the couple will say to each other:

Kensington Palace

Check out the full Order of Service here: