05/22/2018 11:52 am ET Updated 1 hour ago

Royal Wedding Photographer Shares How He Got Awesome Photo Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

No, it wasn't a drone.
By Chris McGonigal

As photos from the royal wedding rolled in on Saturday, a certain image of the happy couple started going viral on social networks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Winds
Yui Mok/Press Association
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The photo was taken by Press Association staff photographer Yui Mok. Many suspected he used a drone for the overhead shot, but those were definitely not allowed above such a high-profile event.

In the end, Mok’s explanation for how he got the picture was far more simple: He had a good spot on the George IV Gateway at Windsor Castle. 

Mok added that image wasn’t his work alone, and thanked editors on the photo desk back at PA Images for cropping his original, which gave the photo more focus and filled the frame. 

Here are more photos from Mok’s position at the royal wedding:

Yui Mok/Press Association
Yui Mok/Press Association
Yui Mok/Press Association

Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
