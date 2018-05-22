Royal Wedding Photographer Shares How He Got Awesome Photo Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

As photos from the royal wedding rolled in on Saturday, a certain image of the happy couple started going viral on social networks.

Yui Mok/Press Association Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The photo was taken by Press Association staff photographer Yui Mok. Many suspected he used a drone for the overhead shot, but those were definitely not allowed above such a high-profile event.

In the end, Mok’s explanation for how he got the picture was far more simple: He had a good spot on the George IV Gateway at Windsor Castle.

Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I'm a staff photographer for @PA based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession. https://t.co/hkzViNhSbb — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 19, 2018

Mok added that image wasn’t his work alone, and thanked editors on the photo desk back at PA Images for cropping his original, which gave the photo more focus and filled the frame.

I should also add a big thanks to the @PA picture desk, who crop and tidy up the raw images that we send to them directly from our cameras on big jobs like this, before they are issued to the wider world. They tend to be unsung, whilst photographers end up grabbing all the glory. — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 19, 2018

Here are more photos from Mok’s position at the royal wedding:

Yui Mok/Press Association

Yui Mok/Press Association

Yui Mok/Press Association