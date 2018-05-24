The Sweet Reason Why The Kids Posed So Politely For Royal Wedding Photos

Sweet treats were the key to getting the young bridesmaids and page boys at the royal wedding to behave as the official photographs were being taken.
Alexi Lubomirski, who took the pictures following Saturday’s ceremony between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealed that adults bribed the youngsters (including Prince George and Princess Charlotte) with chocolate candy to get them to pose politely for him, reports the BBC.
“I could hear the kids started crying in the background and there was some chaos,” Lubomirski said Wednesday, according to People magazine.
“And then I heard this magic word behind me that was Smarties, which is obviously an English candy, much like M&Ms, and they were being bribed with one Smartie here and one Smartie there,” the New York-based fashion photographer added.
Kensington Palace on Monday released three photographs taken by Lubomirski following the service:
Lubomirski also took the couple’s engagement photographs in December:
