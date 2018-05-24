The Sweet Reason Why The Kids Posed So Politely For Royal Wedding Photos

Sweet treats were the key to getting the young bridesmaids and page boys at the royal wedding to behave as the official photographs were being taken.

Alexi Lubomirski, who took the pictures following Saturday’s ceremony between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealed that adults bribed the youngsters (including Prince George and Princess Charlotte) with chocolate candy to get them to pose politely for him, reports the BBC.

“I could hear the kids started crying in the background and there was some chaos,” Lubomirski said Wednesday, according to People magazine.

“And then I heard this magic word behind me that was Smarties, which is obviously an English candy, much like M&Ms, and they were being bribed with one Smartie here and one Smartie there,” the New York-based fashion photographer added.

Kensington Palace on Monday released three photographs taken by Lubomirski following the service:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.



These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.



They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Lubomirski also took the couple’s engagement photographs in December:

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017