Royal Wedding Has People Remembering Emotional Princess Diana Quote About Love

Shots of a beaming Prince Harry at the altar on Saturday as he wed Meghan Markle recalled an interview Princess Diana gave to the BBC in 1995, during which she shared the advice on love she offered her children after the news about Prince Charles’ affair surfaced.

“I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life you must hang on to it and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you then one must protect it,” she said.

People on social media took the opportunity to share the quote alongside photos of the newlyweds:

“I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it and look after it. And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loves you, then one must protect it.” - Princess Diana, 1995#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/tNNo5VO9mY — vicky ~ 19 days (@clairebeauchemp) May 19, 2018

‘If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love’ - Princess Diana #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/TMmmD7JZAg — Prince Harry And Meghan (@PHarry_Meghan) May 19, 2018

Her presence was felt throughout the day, with many commenting on how overjoyed Diana would have been watching her younger son tie the knot:

Princess Diana would be so proud of Harry. pic.twitter.com/JPixAXuViu — Alex Holmes (@abcholmes) May 19, 2018

Princess Diana little boy is tying the knot today and the whole world is following ❤️



She's sure a happy mother in heaven. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/2LOK4gLivl — Olúwátósìn Akínbùlúmò (@stevetosin) May 19, 2018

Princess Diana would be shedding tears of joy in heaven right now seeing her boys together, one married and the other about to.#royalwedding pic.twitter.com/4cRgF2Lvim — Cecilia (@holubunmiee) May 19, 2018

In honor of Prince Harry marrying NU alum Meghan Markle, here is a pic of Princess Diana in a Northwestern sweatshirt. XX pic.twitter.com/jr97Z4XXpJ — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 18, 2018

Other elements of the ceremony paid homage to the late Princess, including Markle’s bouquet. Prince Harry picked the bouquet flowers himself on Friday and chose forget-me-nots, Diana’s favorite flower.

“The couple specifically chose them to be included in Ms. Markle’s bouquet to honour the memory of the late Princess on this special day,” according to an official statement.