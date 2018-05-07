The countdown to the royal wedding is on, but just because your invite got lost in the mail doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate in style.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle, but there are plenty of ways you can show your support now for the happy couple. From commemorate royal wedding mugs to life-size cutouts of the bride and groom, we’ve found some of the weirdest, wackiest and most wonderful royal wedding memorabilia you can buy.