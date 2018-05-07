HUFFPOST FINDS
05/07/2018 04:13 pm ET

All Of The Wacky And Wonderful Royal Wedding Memorabilia You Can Buy

"When Harry Met Meghan..."
By Brittany Nims

The countdown to the royal wedding is on, but just because your invite got lost in the mail doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate in style. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle, but there are plenty of ways you can show your support now for the happy couple. From commemorate royal wedding mugs to life-size cutouts of the bride and groom, we’ve found some of the weirdest, wackiest and most wonderful royal wedding memorabilia you can buy.

Below, 21 royal wedding souvenirs to commemorate Harry and Meghan’s big day: 

  • 1 Harry and Meghan banner
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/608282115/prince-harry-and-meghan-markel-bunting" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp
    Etsy // DollyLovesDallas
    Get it here
  • 2 Royal wedding commemorative t-shirt
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/596958778/royal-wedding-princess-diana-kate-meghan" target="_blank">here</a>.&nb
    Etsy // COSMICwear
    Get it here
  • 3 Harry and Meghan prayer candle set
    Get&nbsp;it&nbsp;<a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/611572733/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-celebrity" target="_blank">he
    Etsy // MyPen15Club
    Get it here
  • 4 When Harry Met Meghan pin
    Get it <a href="https://www.zazzle.com/when_harry_met_meghan_fun_royal_wedding_pinback_button-145269332040875845" target="_bl
    Zazzle
    Get it here
  • 5 Harry and Meghan tote bag
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/608296183/royal-wedding-gift-prince-harry-and" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // DollyLovesDallas
    Get it here
  • 6 The Royal Wedding DVD collection from Hallmark
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wedding-Triple-Feature-Daters-Handbook/dp/B079P9BWGM?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_bl
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 7 Harry and Meghan's Wedding Rings commemorative breakfast cereal
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/588063901/harry-and-meghans-wedding-rings" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // PoliticalCereals
    Get it here
  • 8 Harry and Meghan paper dolls
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harry-Meghan-Paper-Dolls-Celebrity/dp/0486827682/?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 9 Royally Excited banner
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/599750831/royally-excited-banner-royal-wedding?ga_order=most_relevant&amp;ga_sea
    Etsy // PartySimpleBox
    Get it here
  • 10 It Should Have Been Me mug
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/612396559/it-should-have-been-me-coffee-mug-royal" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbs
    Etsy // SockBunStudios
    Get it here
  • 11 Harry and Meghan earrings
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/578614569/harry-and-meghan-earrings-prince-harry" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp
    Etsy // WittyChicken
    Get it here
  • 12 Harry and Meghan commemorative flag
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Prince-Meghan-Wedding-Engagement-Courtesy/dp/B078Y6VCYF?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 13 Life size cutouts of Meghan and Harry
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Prince-Harry-Meghan-Markle-Cutout/dp/B077TTYKMZ?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 14 UK and US commemorative Royal Wedding plate
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/604356573/prince-harry-and-meghan-markle?ga_order=most_relevant" target="_blank"
    Etsy // ModernChintz
    Get it here
  • 15 When Harry Met Meghan mug
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/581626093/when-harry-met-meghan-royal" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // Jazzdoodles
    Get it here
  • 16 Royally excited t-shirt
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/610981367/royal-wedding-royally-excited-tshirt" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // COSMICwear
    Get it here
  • 17 Harry and Meghan coloring book
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Harry-Meghan-Love-Story-Coloring/dp/0486827534/?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 18 Royal wedding commemorative mug
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/600378937/royal-wedding-2018-commemorative-mug" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;
    Etsy // CoulsonMacleod
    Get it here
  • 19 A commemorative Royal Wedding £5 coin
    Get it <a href="https://www.royalmint.com/our-coins/events/royal-wedding/The-Royal-Wedding-2018-UK-Brilliant-Uncirculated-Coi
    Royal Mint
    Get it here
  • 20 Commemorative Placemat Set
    Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Royal-Heritage-Designed-Commemorative-Placemat/dp/B077YC1MPP/?tag=thehuffingtop-20" ta
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 21 Harry and Meghan fine china mug with gift box
    Get it <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/595000564/royal-wedding-prince-harry-meghan-markle" target="_blank">here</a>.&nb
    Etsy // CellarsNook
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

