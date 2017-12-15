Nevada Congressman Is Latest To Face Ethics Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WASHINGTON ― The House Ethics Committee on Friday opened an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.).
Two women, a former campaign staffer and a lobbyist, have said Kihuen propositioned them for sex, touched them inappropriately and/or sent lewd text messages.
Kihuen apologized for his behavior but said he did not “recall any of the circumstances.”
In a statement responding to the ethics investigation on Friday, Kihuen said he will “fully cooperate, and I welcome an opportunity to clear my name.”
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján (N.M.) have called on Kihuen to step down.
On Capitol Hill, sexual misconduct allegations have forced resignation or retirement announcements recently from lawmakers in both parties, including Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas).
Congress is also examining how to reform the process for addressing sexual harassment claims involving lawmakers and staffers. The current system can disadvantage the accuser, and ethics investigations can take months or years to complete.