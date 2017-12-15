Nevada Congressman Is Latest To Face Ethics Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WASHINGTON ― The House Ethics Committee on Friday opened an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-Nev.).

Two women, a former campaign staffer and a lobbyist, have said Kihuen propositioned them for sex, touched them inappropriately and/or sent lewd text messages.

Kihuen apologized for his behavior but said he did not “recall any of the circumstances.”

In a statement responding to the ethics investigation on Friday, Kihuen said he will “fully cooperate, and I welcome an opportunity to clear my name.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján (N.M.) have called on Kihuen to step down.