Ruby Rose Will Play Batwoman And Make History As Lesbian Superhero

And “Batwoman” won’t be the only show helping to make The CW more inclusive. Last month, it was reported the transgender actress Nicole Maines would join the fourth season of “Supergirl” as Nia Nal ― likely a version of the DC Comics character Nura Nal, a humanoid alien who can see into the future. In doing so, Maines will become television’s first openly trans superhero.

A number of queer characters in comics have emerged in recent years. Often, writers have taken existing characters ― like “X-Men” superhero Iceman ― and given them an LGBTQ-inclusive origin story.

Batwoman first appeared in the DC Comics universe in 1956 as Kathy Kane. A revised version of the character was reintroduced into the series in 2006 as Kate Kane, at which point she was established as openly lesbian.

“Yes, she’s a lesbian,” writer Greg Rucka said in a 2009 interview with the Comic Book Resources website. “It is an element of her character. It is not her character. If people are going to have problems with it, that’s their issue. That’s certainly not mine.”

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to better reflect the history of the Batwoman character.