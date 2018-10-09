Ruby Rose Suits Up As Batwoman In First Look At Arrowverse Crossover

Ruby Rose is ready to rise as The CW’s Batwoman.

The “Orange Is the New Black” alum is all suited up in the first look at the Gotham City superhero, aka Kate Kane. The character is set to make her on-screen debut in the upcoming annual Arrowerse crossover.

In the photo, the Australian actress trades in her signature short ’do for the character’s fire-red tresses, which flow out of her cowl, just like in the comics. Her black and red suit, designed by four-time Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood, also nods to the character’s previous iterations with a classically cut cape with ruby red shading.

In the Arrowverse crossover, which unites heroes across “Supergirl,” “Arrow” and “The Flash,” Kane is “an out lesbian and trained street fighter primed to snuff out [Gotham City’s] criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

The three-night crossover kicks off with “The Flash” on Dec. 5, but a spinoff series starring Rose has already been eyed by the network with a potential premiere date in 2019.

Rose seems to be here to stay, but her welcome to the Arrowverse was far from friendly. Fans drove the actress off Twitter after news of her casting broke, saying that she wasn’t well-suited for the part.

The actress, who is openly gay and identifies as gender-fluid, became emotional when explaining how important the role is to her during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional is that growing up, watching TV, I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero, you know?” Rose said.

At least she has Arrowverse head honcho Greg Berlanti, who dismissed the backlash and described Rose as “terrific” as the superhero, on her side.

“Whenever you’re bringing change about in any form, there are always conversations that happen,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “[Ruby] is terrific in the role, and we’re excited for people to see the story.”

