Viewers Noticed Some Very Disturbing Details In ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” aired Tuesday night on CBS, and Twitter users gathered around the digital fireplace to share the moment.
And what a moment it was.
Some people joked that they noticed a few things in the Christmas classic that they didn’t always spot ― or simply ignored ― when they saw it years ago.
Here are some of those humorous observations:
Every year the elf throws the bird out of the sleigh without an umbrella, even though earlier the bird said it CAN'T FLY. Every. Damn. Year. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer— Sarah B (@SarahB1863) November 28, 2018
Trivia Fact! Yukon Cornelius was the first hipster #Rudolph #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/fwKxEviZ16— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 28, 2018
Okay, I’m going to say what we’re all thinking: In the scene where Rudolph’s nose is revealed, Santa is kind of a dick. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer— Liz Palm Trees Prato 🌴 (@Liz_Prato) November 28, 2018
One of the great mysteries of modern times: What is wrong with the dolly on the Island of Misfit Toys?? Why is she a misfit?? #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/xCA0TLVYYr— Ellen O'Neill (@MaPeel) November 28, 2018
If I was #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer I would have told Santa to kiss my red glowing ass. Now you need me? Good luck flying in the dark.— Carl Boogie (@CWayne2000) November 28, 2018
#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer teaching kids since 1964 that your peers will only accept your differences if you can provide them with some kind of service pic.twitter.com/Dh2O44bvZg— Red Soxtober (@NewEng_DadLife) November 28, 2018
Ugh.....here comes Comet. The worst coach you've ever seen since on screen since the last move you ever watched about youth sports.#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer— Chris Hill (@TMFChrisHill) November 28, 2018
Fireball has the gall to make fun of Rudolph’s nose when he is the only one with hair #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/NwdEWyfTJC— Peter A Lyon (@lyonpaa) November 28, 2018
Oh no. It’s #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer I don’t have strength to watch this again. Those poor elves. That bully with the whip. Abusive deer. Dentist shaming. Unloved toys. It’s too much.— MJ Caan (@MJCaan) November 28, 2018
I will never not tweet this when #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer is trending. pic.twitter.com/XqDl8SGV80— Adam Heffner (@aheffner24) November 28, 2018
The North Pole needs a HR department. All these bosses are horrible. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer— ChicagoMatt (@ChicagoMatt) November 28, 2018
After 40+ years of watching this bastard, I can’t remember what Burl Ives actually looked like and refuse to Google him and ruin that for myself. pic.twitter.com/pZMS1vBn9q— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) November 28, 2018
Has anyone else noticed that within the first five minutes of #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer two characters get bullied?— Dr. Daryl L Williams (@revdaryl) November 28, 2018
Let it be known that the toy bird that can’t fly gets murdered by one of Santa’s elves during the end credits of #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer. Gotta give credit to @RalphGarman for pointing this out to me. pic.twitter.com/qGNcevXXxl— Keith ONeil (@ThatKeithONeil) November 28, 2018
Rudolph telling Santa to shove his request is my secret fantasy
“All right all right!, we are not going to let Rudolph join in anymore reindeer games…” Bastard... Always hated the gym teachers.. Santa was an A-Hole too. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/Py1z5W1Tnn— Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) November 28, 2018
I can even buy into his father being terrible , but SANTA? That’s messed up. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #Rudolph— Melanie J (@mel_jando) November 28, 2018
Nothing says holiday spirit quite like dissecting #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer and realizing almost everyone is an ass. Comet legit encouraged bullying and exclusion. pic.twitter.com/ldmxOv0cqz— Ashley E. Armstrong (@AshleyEANews) November 28, 2018
My saddest takeaway in #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer is how dismissive & mean #santa is when they first the red nose. Really Santa?!?! 😢— Beth Farnham (@bethfarnham) November 28, 2018
And speaking of #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer, what the ultimate bully comeback. Those reindeer and their games.. very, very mean. We know Rudolph saves the day in the end, but it hurts to watch. Little, dear Rudolph. pic.twitter.com/QDbewGH5Vi— Kelly Jones (@RealKellyJones) November 28, 2018
Watching Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. The moral of the story I’ve learned since watching it as a kid: People are dicks until they need something from you. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer— Kim Huck (@acejordan23) November 28, 2018
Why is Dolly for Sue on the Island of Misfit Toys?#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #IslandofMisfitToys— Rev. Peter Preble (@frpeterpreble) November 28, 2018
Wow. Santa's a total dick. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer— MizD (@TheRealStacyD) November 28, 2018