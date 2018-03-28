Trump Cybersecurity Czar Rudy Giuliani Can't Figure Out AirPods In Priceless Pic

Rudolph Giuliani was spotted at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday by GOP strategist Rick Wilson, who posed for a picture with the former mayor of New York City.

It wasn’t long before people spotted something strange in the photo:

The former mayor ― who serves as cybersecurity advisor to President Donald Trump ― can’t quite seem to figure out how to wear his AirPods, or the wireless earbuds made by Apple.

The AirPods are designed to point forward and down at an angle, fitting the natural shape of the ear, and wearing them was described by Recode in 2016 as “so easy to wear you’ll forget you have them on.”

But they weren’t so easy for Giuliani, as Twitter users were quick to point out:

In Rudy’s defense, you young people and your technology is intimidating to us senior citizens. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) March 28, 2018

and so it was written pic.twitter.com/xFXdM1CSTj — Mia Lardiere (@MiaLardiere) March 27, 2018

Does Giuliani actually have his AirPods pointing UP?! — Todd Walker (@ToddWalker) March 27, 2018

it's like the pods are wearing Giuliani — Bernie Katz (@katz_bernie) March 27, 2018

It looks like he shoved Q-Tips too far in. — Frank Galpin ☽☮☾ (@artkincell) March 28, 2018

"JUST OUT HERE COOKING A QUARTER OF A MILLION CHICKENS" @hels pic.twitter.com/wOI56OYWCu — darth™ (@darth) March 28, 2018

Better for getting the signal from Moscow. — No, you move. (@NoYouMoveUSA) March 27, 2018

Maybe this is the key to not losing them? — Jordan Grenadier (@JordanGrenadier) March 28, 2018

Surprisingly uncomfortable. Backwards and upside down. pic.twitter.com/pXpKOUQYsz — Chloe Deguzman (@taitaisanchez) March 27, 2018

Our president’s top cyber security advisor, ladies and gentleman! — Julio Cesar (@jcpena) March 27, 2018

Thought they were his cigs for later. — 🌴Tybee TV 📺💻📱 (@TybeeTV) March 27, 2018

Inspired by this, I thought I'd give creative airpod configuration a go myself pic.twitter.com/TtX1EfxDOM — Len Epp (@lenepp) March 28, 2018

Petty? Yes.



Funny? Hell yes! — Professor K Resist🖖 (@HeideggerFan) March 27, 2018