Dictionary.com Takes A Mighty Swing At Rudy Giuliani After He's Booed At Yankees Game

Well played, Dictionary.com.

The online dictionary got in the game after fans lustily booed Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, at the Yankees game Monday.

The announcer wished the 74-year-old former New York City mayor a happy birthday, touching off the kind of reception often reserved for the home team’s opponents at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

So Dictionary.com posted the definition of a “Bronx cheer” on Twitter, attaching an article about the jeers showered on Giuliani.

That’s a home run blast of shade.

Twitter