Dictionary.com Takes A Mighty Swing At Rudy Giuliani After He's Booed At Yankees Game

The very definition of shade.
By Ron Dicker
Rudy Giuliani at the Yankees game on Monday.
Well played, Dictionary.com.

The online dictionary got in the game after fans lustily booed Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, at the Yankees game Monday.

The announcer wished the 74-year-old former New York City mayor a happy birthday, touching off the kind of reception often reserved for the home team’s opponents at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

So Dictionary.com posted the definition of a “Bronx cheer” on Twitter, attaching an article about the jeers showered on Giuliani.

That’s a home run blast of shade. 

Some readers stood up and cheered ― at least they seemed to.

