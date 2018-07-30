Rudy Giuliani: 'Collusion Is Not A Crime'

Rudy Giuliani said Monday that President Donald Trump didn’t collude with the Russians in the 2016 election ― and that it wouldn’t be a crime even if he did.

Giuliani, one of Trump’s attorneys, railed against special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia interference in the election and whether Trump obstructed justice during two TV interviews Monday.

“I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime,” Giuliani said on “Fox & Friends.” “Collusion is not a crime.”

During an appearance later on CNN, the former New York mayor repeated the assertion.

“Colluding about Russians ― I’m not sure that’s even a crime,” Giuliani told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “The hacking is the crime. The president didn’t hack.”

Giuliani’s comments echo similar statements made by other members of the Trump camp, including the president himself.

“There is no collusion, and even if there was, it’s not a crime,” Trump told The New York Times in December 2017.

That same month, Jay Sekulow, another member of Trump’s legal team, told The New Yorker that “there is no crime of collusion.”

“For something to be a crime, there has to be a statute that you claim is being violated,” Sekulow said. “There is not a statute that refers to criminal collusion.”

Collusion itself is not a federal crime, according to experts. But any Trump cooperation with the Russian government could be tied to multiple criminal violations of election law, computer hacking, false statements and wire fraud.

Even if Trump himself wasn’t personally involved in Russian hacking efforts ― as Giuliani stated ― directing or aiding those efforts in any way could constitute a crime, according to The Washington Post.

John Dean, the White House counsel under President Richard Nixon who served four months in prison for his role in the Watergate scandal, described to Politico in July 2017 how “collusion” could violate the law:

Collusion is the descriptive word the news media has settled on to cover many potential illegal actions by the Trump campaign, which could range from aiding and abetting (18 USC 2) to conspiracy per se (18 USC 371) to conspiring to violate several potentially applicable laws like: 18 USC 1030—fraud and related activity in connection with computers; 18 USC 1343—wire fraud; or 52 USC 30121—contributions and donations by foreign nationals. Also, 18 USC 2381—for, contrary to a widespread belief that there must be a declared war, the Justice Department as recently as 2006 indicted for “aid and comfort” to our enemies, the form of collusion better known as treason.

Since the outset of the Russia probe, Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with America’s longtime foreign adversary. “There was no collusion,” he has repeatedly said in tweets and at news conferences. He also has denounced the special counsel’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

By arguing that collusion is not a crime, Giuliani has effectively broadened the attempt to discredit Mueller’s investigation. He previously claimed the president can’t legally be found guilty of obstructing justice.