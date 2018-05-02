Rudy Giuliani Just Came Clean About Why Trump Fired Comey

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who is now part of President Donald Trump’s legal team, confirmed one of the reasons James Comey was fired as director of the FBI last year.

“He fired Comey because Comey would not, among other things, say that he wasn’t a target of the investigation,” Giuliani told Sean Hannity on Fox News on Wednesday night.

Rudy Giuliani on potential Mueller, @POTUS interview: "Right now, a lot of things point in the direction of they've made up their mind that @Comey's telling the truth, and not the president." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/H7QscjXBYu — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 3, 2018

“He’s entitled to that. Hillary Clinton got that and he couldn’t get that,” he said. “So he fired him and he said, ‘I’m free of this guy.’”

Trump has wavered in his explanations for Comey’s firing. He told NBC’s Lester Holt last year that it was at least in part due to the Russia investigation.

“I was going to fire Comey, knowing there was no good time to do it,” he said in May 2017. “And, in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election.’”