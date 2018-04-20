Twitter Users Taunt Rudy Giuliani Over New Role On Trump Legal Team

Rudy Giuliani’s decision to join President Donald Trump’s legal team set social media alight on Thursday.
Twitter users were quick to respond with biting comments after the former prosecutor and New York City mayor revealed he would assist the president with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election:
I love that Donald Trump has like, 3 loser friends and he just keeps giving them jobs. He's like the Adam Sandler of presidents. https://t.co/21Pw0lQKzb— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 19, 2018
This is the guy you wanna get legal advice from? pic.twitter.com/SPbJ6AqG8t— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 19, 2018
Rudy Giuliani has been in talks to join Trump's personal legal team.— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 19, 2018
The show writers are literally running out of material.
PREDICTION pic.twitter.com/32UhR2HkVq— Kevinly Father 🇺🇸 🇸🇿 🇨🇦 🇲🇼 (@KevinlyFather) April 19, 2018
“Let’s bring back an unpopular character from Season One!” https://t.co/QWOrTlSZ9V— Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) April 19, 2018
Someone should tell Rudy Giuliani that unless he looks forward to being hit with a Trump adjacent indictment, he might want to reconsider. Guess his parents never told him not to hang around with the wrong element.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 19, 2018
Trump hiring Giuliani is as if OJ Simpson hired Charles Manson to join his legal team— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 19, 2018
I liked Giuliani and Trump's early work together. pic.twitter.com/rbBOtgmNpN— Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) April 19, 2018
Mark my words, Rudy Giuliani will be the Anthony Scaramucci of Trump's legal team.— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 19, 2018
Rudy Giuliani is joining Trump's personal legal team, so now they can blame things on Hillary AND 9/11.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 19, 2018
So how long until Trump replaces Giuliani with Piers Morgan— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) April 19, 2018
Trump and Giuliani deserve each other— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 19, 2018
Nice plot twist. https://t.co/KoDsKwDepn— Greg Olear (@gregolear) April 19, 2018
It's almost like Trump is less interested in hiring the right person than hiring the person who was the most vocally supportive on cable television.— Robert Schlesinger (@rschles) April 19, 2018
Oh wait... https://t.co/oNyYHAPsbe
Can you imagine being Giuliani and spending years kissing Trump's ass in the hopes of becoming Attorney General, only to find the only job Trump will give him is personal defense attorney -- and even then he's, like, 60th choice? 😂 https://t.co/eicBmfUbJM— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) April 19, 2018
Rudy Giuliani also adds: Trump is a “man with a big heart.”— Tena Ezzeddine (@TenaNYCLA) April 19, 2018
So there’s that. 😏#TrumpRussia
https://t.co/Wer95IiZhB
Unless Donald Trump wants to gentrify a city or stop and frisk Bob Mueller, I’m not sure what hiring Rudy Giuliani accomplishes. https://t.co/eR65gI9QCS— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 19, 2018
