POLITICS
04/20/2018 04:57 am ET

Twitter Users Taunt Rudy Giuliani Over New Role On Trump Legal Team

"Let’s bring back an unpopular character from Season One!"
By Lee Moran

Rudy Giuliani’s decision to join President Donald Trump’s legal team set social media alight on Thursday.

Twitter users were quick to respond with biting comments after the former prosecutor and New York City mayor revealed he would assist the president with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Russia Investigation Rudy Giuliani
Twitter Users Taunt Rudy Giuliani Over New Role On Trump Legal Team
CONVERSATIONS