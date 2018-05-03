Rudy Giuliani, now part of President Donald Trump’s legal team, gave a wild interview to Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday night that set Twitter on fire.
The former mayor of New York City admitted that the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 sent to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement. In addition, Giuliani claimed former FBI director James Comey was fired for refusing to say Trump wasn’t under investigation. Giuliani also said former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should be in jail and that Comey should be prosecuted.
Twitter had some thoughts:
