COMEDY
05/03/2018 04:51 am ET

Twitter Loses It Over Rudy Giuliani's Bonkers Fox News Interview About Trump

"Rudy Giuliani never got his hush money."
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Rudy Giuliani, now part of President Donald Trump’s legal team, gave a wild interview to Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday night that set Twitter on fire.

The former mayor of New York City admitted that the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 sent to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement. In addition, Giuliani claimed former FBI director James Comey was fired for refusing to say Trump wasn’t under investigation.  Giuliani also said former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should be in jail and that Comey should be prosecuted

Twitter had some thoughts:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Stormy Daniels Through The Years
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Fox News James Comey Sean Hannity Rudy Giuliani
Twitter Loses It Over Rudy Giuliani's Bonkers Fox News Interview About Trump
CONVERSATIONS