Rudy Giuliani warned special counsel Robert Mueller to steer clear of Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, but said her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, is “disposable.”
“If they do do Ivanka, which I doubt they will, the whole country will turn on him,” Giuliani told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. “They’re going after his daughter?”
Hannity then asked the former New York City mayor about Kushner.
“Jared is a fine man, you know that,” Giuliani said, “But men are, you know, disposable. But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on.”
The remark didn’t get much attention at first, given that Giuliani made headlines with several other comments.
He admitted that Trump repaid $130,000 to his personal attorney Michael Cohen that had been sent to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement just before the 2016 election.
He also admitted that Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey in part because he refused to say the president wasn’t under investigation.
The comments about Kushner have some wondering if Giuliani was sending a message.
Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler said on MSNBC that one reading of Giuliani’s comments “might be he’s offering Jared Kushner’s head up on a platter to Mueller as long as he leaves the president’s daughter alone.”
Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that Trump was trying to find a way to get his daughter and son-in-law out of the White House and had asked his chief of staff, John Kelly, for help in ousting the couple.