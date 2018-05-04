“If they do do Ivanka, which I doubt they will, the whole country will turn on him,” Giuliani told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night. “They’re going after his daughter?”

Hannity then asked the former New York City mayor about Kushner.

“Jared is a fine man, you know that,” Giuliani said, “But men are, you know, disposable. But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on.”

The remark didn’t get much attention at first, given that Giuliani made headlines with several other comments.

He admitted that Trump repaid $130,000 to his personal attorney Michael Cohen that had been sent to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a nondisclosure agreement just before the 2016 election.

The comments about Kushner have some wondering if Giuliani was sending a message.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler said on MSNBC that one reading of Giuliani’s comments “might be he’s offering Jared Kushner’s head up on a platter to Mueller as long as he leaves the president’s daughter alone.”