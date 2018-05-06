Giuliani Keeps Backpedaling On Cohen Comments: 'I’m Not An Expert On The Facts’

Continuing a blustery media tour to clean up a series of comments he’d made days ago that contradicted his new client, President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News on Saturday night to further clarify his remarks.

Giuliani, hired recently as Trump’s lead attorney for the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election, said in an explosive Wednesday interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity that the president had reimbursed his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the election.

The comments contradicted Trump’s assertion last month that he was completely in the dark about the payment. On Friday, Trump undercut Giuliani, saying his attorney had “just started [on the job] yesterday,” and would eventually “get his facts straight.”

The former New York City mayor appeared to echo his boss’ sentiments on Saturday.

“I’m still learning [the facts] ... I’ve been in the case for two weeks ― virtually one day in comparison to other people,” Giuliani told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro when asked whether he had misspoken when discussing the payment to Daniels. “I’m not an expert on the facts yet. I’m getting there.”

The attorney stressed, however, that there was no way his client violated any campaign finance laws.

“Every campaign finance expert, Republican and Democrat, will tell you that if it was for another purpose other than just campaigns, and even if it was for campaign purposes, if it was to save his family, to save embarrassment, it’s not a campaign donation,” Giuliani said.

“Even if it was a campaign donation, the president reimbursed it fully with a payment of $35,000 a month that paid for that and other expenses. No need to go beyond that. Case over,” he added.

Giuliani had said in a statement Friday that his comments had not reflected “my understanding of the President’s knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters.”

Also on Friday, Giuliani reiterated in an interview with The Washington Post that the president had re­imbursed Cohen by paying him a monthly retainer of $35,000, but suggested Trump did not know what the money was specifically being used for.

“The monthly bill was paying down the expenditures ... it was not a loan,” Giuliani said. “Some of it was for taxes, some of it was for incidental expenses, it covered things that might come up.”

Giuliani also told the Post that despite the firestorm over his comments, Trump was not angry with him. “He said he loves me,” Giuliani said.