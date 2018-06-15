Rudy Giuliani Says Mueller Probe Must Be Suspended 'Tomorrow' After DOJ Report

Rudy Giuliani on Thursday demanded that special counsel Robert Mueller end his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, saying a recent Justice Department report showed a clear bias.

The comments from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer come after the Justice Department’s inspector general released a 500-page report about the behavior of senior FBI officials during the 2016 election. It was critical of former Director James Comey, calling him “insubordinate.” It also said other leaders at the bureau showed a “willingness to take official action” to prevent Trump’s election.

“Mueller should suspend his investigation, and he should go see Rod Rosenstein, who created him, and the deputy attorney general and Attorney General Sessions, who should now step up big time to save his department,” Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday.

One FBI agent, Peter Strzok, was singled out for text messages he sent during the campaign. Strzok was a lead investigator during the inquiry into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s past use of a private email server, and he worked with Mueller’s team investigating any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Thursday’s report pointed to a text message Strzok sent to an FBI lawyer he was dating, Lisa Page, which the inspector general said was “indicative of a biased state of mind.”

″[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page wrote in a text message to Strzok on a work phone.

“No, he won’t. We’ll stop it,” the agent wrote back.

Page no longer works for the FBI, and Strzok was reassigned from his work on the Mueller probe last July after their text messages were first discovered. The report notes that Strzok told investigators the missive was meant to reassure Page generally and that it was not indicative of any planned behavior to influence the probe.

Giuliani, however, said the exchange showed a clear flaw in the special counsel’s investigation and called on Mueller’s work to be suspended.

“Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions have a chance to redeem themselves, and that chance comes about tomorrow,” he told Hannity. “It doesn’t go beyond tomorrow. Tomorrow, Mueller should be suspended and honest people should be brought in, impartial people to investigate these people like Peter Strzok.”