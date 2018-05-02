POLITICS
Giuliani Says Trump Repaid Lawyer For $130,000 Payment To Stormy Daniels

“It’s not campaign money; no campaign finance violation,” the former New York City mayor said.
By Nick Visser and Ryan J. Reilly

In a sweeping interview on Fox News Wednesday night, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said President Donald Trump had repaid his lawyer Michael Cohen for his $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s going to turn out to be perfectly legal; that money was not campaign money,” Giuliani, Trump’s new lead attorney regarding issues related to the special counsel’s Russia investigation, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“Sorry, I’m giving you a fact now that you don’t know,” Giuliani continued, saying that the payment was “funneled through a law firm, and then the president repaid it.”

The news directly contradicts Trump’s statements last month that he had no knowledge that Cohen had paid Daniels.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

