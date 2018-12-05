Rudy Giuliani pushed out a conspiracy theory about Twitter on Tuesday because he apparently doesn’t know how the internet works.
The saga began before the weekend when Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s lawyer and adviser on cybersecurity issues, inadvertently created a URL with this typo-ridden tweet:
His failure to leave a gap between “G-20.” and “In” meant Twitter interpreted it to be a website (.In is the internet domain extension for sites in India.)
The social media platform automatically added a hyperlink over the text. Someone noticed G-20.In was unregistered, bought it for themselves and posted the message “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.” It meant Giuliani was unintentionally linking to the anti-Trump message. His tweet is still live.
The grade A trolling finally came to Giuliani’s attention Tuesday.
Here’s how the former federal prosecutor and former New York City mayor explained it:
With his tweet, Giuliani appeared to question why a link hadn’t also been placed over the section “Helsinki.Either” ― where he’d further failed to leave a space.
However, there is no domain extension for .Either. Fellow Twitter users inevitably had some fun with his gaffe: