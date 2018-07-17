'Rugrats' Is Getting A Reboot

Attention, “Rugrats” fans! The popular animated series about a crew of adventurous babies is coming back ― to both the big and small screens.
The show is being revived with a new 26-episode season and a live-action movie featuring CGI, Nickelodeon announced Monday.
“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Sarah Levy, the chief operating officer of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, said in a statement.
The Daytime Emmy-winning show debuted in 1991 and ran for nine seasons over 13 years, reaching millions of viewers and inspiring three movies.
The new “Rugrats” projects will reportedly feature the classic characters ― including Tommy and Angelica Pickles, Chuckie Finster, and Phil and Lil DeVille ― as well as some new ones.
Needless to say, many nostalgic “Rugrats” fans were excited to hear the news.
But not all are thrilled. Many fans are particularly skeptical about the live-action movie, which is slated to be released in November 2020.
As long as scary Stu doesn’t return to haunt our dreams, we might be on board...