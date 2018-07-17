'Rugrats' Is Getting A Reboot

Attention, “Rugrats” fans! The popular animated series about a crew of adventurous babies is coming back ― to both the big and small screens.

The show is being revived with a new 26-episode season and a live-action movie featuring CGI, Nickelodeon announced Monday.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” Sarah Levy, the chief operating officer of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, said in a statement.

The Daytime Emmy-winning show debuted in 1991 and ran for nine seasons over 13 years, reaching millions of viewers and inspiring three movies.

The new “Rugrats” projects will reportedly feature the classic characters ― including Tommy and Angelica Pickles, Chuckie Finster, and Phil and Lil DeVille ― as well as some new ones.

Needless to say, many nostalgic “Rugrats” fans were excited to hear the news.

Just heard that #Rugrats is coming back to @Nickelodeon soon! So glad my childhood is BACK! pic.twitter.com/Ty3HksqslP — Kevin Nguyen (@littlekev811) July 17, 2018

They are rebooting The Rugrats and 8 year old me is stoked.



90s Nickelodeon was my childhood — Nero (@NeroTweets) July 17, 2018

Dawg Rugrats is coming back!! God really listens 😫🙏🏾 — Markus with a K⭐️ (@Markus_2_U) July 17, 2018

But not all are thrilled. Many fans are particularly skeptical about the live-action movie, which is slated to be released in November 2020.

I love the Rugrats with every fiber of my being and am looking forward to a cartoon revival. Not really digging a live action movie though — Deja T 💖 (@Dejaa_T) July 17, 2018

DONT BRING RUGRATS BACK WE ALL SAW WHAT THE HELL YOU DID WITH SPONGEBOB I DONT WANT MY CHILDHOOD RUINED https://t.co/Nkibn0IiLz — a mess (@Machaizelli) July 17, 2018