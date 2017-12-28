Rabbi Aaron Alexander, Contributor
Rabbi Alexander serves as a senior rabbi at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington DC and is a Board Member of Rabbis Against Gun Violence

Rule Breakers, Meet The God Who Needs You

12/28/2017 02:34 pm ET

As long as you’re dancing, you can

break the rules.

Sometimes breaking the rules is just extending the rules.

Sometimes there are no rules.

~Mary Oliver, Three Things To Remember, Devotions, 48

----------------------------------------

My riff, using Jewish Law as the template:

As long as human dignity is central, you can

break the rules.

Sometimes breaking the rules is just extending the rules.

There are always rules which allow for

breaking the rules.

