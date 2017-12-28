Rule Breakers, Meet The God Who Needs You

As long as you’re dancing, you can
break the rules.
Sometimes breaking the rules is just extending the rules.
Sometimes there are no rules.
~Mary Oliver, Three Things To Remember, Devotions, 48
----------------------------------------
My riff, using Jewish Law as the template:
As long as human dignity is central, you can
break the rules.
Sometimes breaking the rules is just extending the rules.
There are always rules which allow for
breaking the rules.
