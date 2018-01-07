Rumor Confirmed! Asians Are Good at Math and Also They Have Absolutely No Other Characteristics

Well, folks, the evidence couldn't get any clearer: This year's Golden Globes all but confirmed the age-old belief that all Asians are good at math, and that they possess ZERO other qualities to make fun of. None at all.

Seth Meyers did a brilliant bit where he delivered a joke setup and handed the microphone to various stars in the audience to deliver the punchline. At one point, Meyers said, “According to a recent article only 5 percent of speaking roles in Hollywood are played by Asian actors,” and then gave the mic to Downsizing actress Hong Chau, who then said, "but those numbers might be off since a white person did the math."

Wow! It really must be true. If we weren't sure before, we are now! I guess we should have taken Chris Rock more seriously in 2015 when he brought Asian children onstage at the Oscars to drive home the point that Asians excel at math (even from a young age!!).

Leave it up to the entertainment industry to hit us with the unfiltered #truth, addressing this and other critical topics such as sexual assault and diversity. Looks like Hollywood can mark the "progress" goal COMPLETE on its 2018 New Year's Resolutions list -- we can't wait until all the other industries catch up!