Running 100 Miles for 100 Blood Donors in 2017

In less than two months, I plan to run a 100 mile ultramarathon to raise awareness on the importance of donating blood. To align with this endurance event, I have created a Red Cross virtual blood drive with the hope of encouraging 100 people to pledge to donate blood. I am dedicating one mile to each donor that pledges, and will write every name on a piece of paper to carry with me throughout the race.

The reason why I have decided to run in this event is because of the fact that every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion. On July 6, 2004, I was one of these people.

One month after graduating from high school, I was coming home from swim practice and was involved in a near fatal car accident. The injuries were catastrophic. The impact of the crash violently ripped my heart across my chest, shattered my ribs, clavicle and pelvis, collapsed my lungs, damaged pretty much every organ and drained my body of 60 percent of its blood. After 14 lifesaving operations, 36 blood transfusions and 13 plasma treatments, I had lost 100 pounds and had to go to a rehab facility. Three years later on October 13th, 2007, with a lot of support and countless physical therapy sessions, I crossed the finish line of the Hawaii Ironman triathlon – the healing was complete. In December of that same year, I proudly became a Red Cross volunteer to show my gratitude, and have been supporting the mission ever since.

For the past 10 years I have been competing in endurance events and raising awareness on the importance of donating blood. This 100 mile event is my way of celebrating this milestone, but most importantly, for continuing to show my gratitude to the blood donors that played an important role in my recovery.

My campaign goal is to reach 100 blood donations. Please help me in supporting this campaign and pledge to donate blood at my virtual blood drive.