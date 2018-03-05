RuPaul Comes Under Fire For Comments About Openly Trans Contestants On 'Drag Race'

RuPaul, the world-famous drag queen and host of VH1′s critically acclaimed “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise, is facing backlash for comments made last week about allowing openly transgender contestants to compete on his hit reality program.

The initial comments appeared in a profile of RuPaul in The Guardian. “Drag loses its sense of danger and its sense of irony once it’s not men doing it, because at its core it’s a social statement and a big f-you to male-dominated culture,” RuPaul said in the interview. “So for men to do it, it’s really punk rock, because it’s a real rejection of masculinity.”

The interviewer then asked about Season 9 contestant Peppermint, the first openly transgender woman to compete on “Drag Race.”

“Mmmm. It’s an interesting area,” RuPaul responded. “Peppermint didn’t get breast implants until after she left our show; she was identifying as a woman, but she hadn’t really transitioned.”

Santiago Felipe via Getty Images Season 9 contestant Peppermint speaks at RuPaul's DragCon in September 2017 in New York.

The interviewer then followed up, asking Ru if he would accept a contestant who had “really transitioned” onto the show. The “Drag Race” host responded by saying, “Probably not. You can identify as a woman and say you’re transitioning, but it changes once you start changing your body. It takes on a different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we’re doing. We’ve had some girls who’ve had some injections in the face and maybe a little bit in the butt here and there, but they haven’t transitioned.”

Over the weekend, Ru began facing backlash for these initial comments. But the reality star then doubled down on his statements, re-sharing The Guardian interview Monday morning on his Twitter and posting a series of controversial tweets.

Ego loves identity.

Drag mocks identity.

Ego hates drag. pic.twitter.com/qjcTTKFZs6 — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 5, 2018

You can take performance enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/HkJjzXzUGm — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 5, 2018

RuPaul almost immediately faced backlash from fans and former contestants alike. Many accused him of being a gatekeeper of sorts for the idea of “what drag is,” and lobbed accusations that the star was excluding women ― cis and trans alike ― from the prospect of competing on “Drag Race.”

Many queens who have been on your show have struggled w gender identity and many are trans. How disgusting to compare performance enhancing drugs to hormone replacements or other aspects of transitioning. This is incredibly disrespectful. — tori (@toritouzinsky) March 5, 2018

you have zero right to gatekeep drag, drag is an art form, it can be interpreted and executed in many different ways, drag was always about freedom, liberty and self confidence, disallowing particular people that luxury in your eyes is limiting and wrong, but go ahead block me — ANGUSRAZE (@ANGUSRAZE) March 5, 2018

How is transitioning to female "performance-enhancing"? That would seem to imply that the end goal of drag is simply to look like the fishiest woman. I was led to believe it was about charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. And turning the very idea of gender on its head. — Quiçá (@lackOfDaysical) March 5, 2018

I am heart broken that a community begging for inclusivity and acceptance would be so hypocritical as to profit from the trans community while simultaneously acting as oppressor — VICKY VOX (@TheVickyVox) March 5, 2018

Gia Gunn, who appeared on Season 7 of “Drag Race” and came out as transgender in 2017, also spoke out.

Although I do feel the separation from being a drag queen and now a trans woman, there should not be any reason to be “not accepted” when it comes to the art of drag. If you are a fierce artist, your a fierce artist & should be judged based on your art. NOT your gender identity! — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) March 5, 2018

Monica Beverly Hillz, another former contestant who came out as trans during the fifth season of “Drag Race,” told Into, “I’ve always been a woman, so what I’ve done to my body or that I hadn’t started hormones while on the show doesn’t take away my identity. Our bodies do not equate our identity.”

“Drag Race” faced criticism in the past for using the phrase “she-mail,” which many viewers perceived as transphobic. The show’s producers stopped using the controversial phrase in 2014.