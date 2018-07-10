RuPaul Is Reportedly Filming A Talk Show Pilot

RuPaul is constantly putting in werk.
The host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is apparently in the process of filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, according to a report in Variety.
Possibly premiering in fall 2019, the show will feature RuPaul “interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture,” according to Variety. The show will be recorded in front of a live studio audience and incorporate the “Supermodel (You Better Work)” singer’s frequent collaborator Michelle Visage.
Telepictures is the syndication production arm of Warner Bros. and helms programs like Ellen DeGeneres’ show and “The Real.”
RuPaul had a talk/variety show, aptly called “The RuPaul Show,” that aired on VH1 from 1997 to 1998.
He hosted that show with Visage and featured guests like Cher, Patti LaBelle and Linda Blair.