RuPaul Is Reportedly Filming A Talk Show Pilot

RuPaul is constantly putting in werk.

The host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is apparently in the process of filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, according to a report in Variety.

Possibly premiering in fall 2019, the show will feature RuPaul “interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture,” according to Variety. The show will be recorded in front of a live studio audience and incorporate the “Supermodel (You Better Work)” singer’s frequent collaborator Michelle Visage.

Telepictures is the syndication production arm of Warner Bros. and helms programs like Ellen DeGeneres’ show and “The Real.”

Twitter already has a lot to say about the news:

You have my attention... https://t.co/RtGZqW4gkY — Baker Machado (@BakerMachado) July 10, 2018

Yaaaassss Queen!! Mother has arrived and is taking over. Gimme ALL the @RuPaul goodness!! https://t.co/sNgR8XDgbP — Lee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@EvilRegaLT) July 10, 2018

If he recreates the magic from his late 90s talk show it'll be successful, if he's out of drag no one will watch. — 🇮🇹Gasping in Spanish🇲🇽 (@STEFANOgasm) July 10, 2018

Katie Couric, Meredith Viera couldn't win in the cutthroat world of daytime talk shows. Megyn Kelly is struggling.



RuPaul now looking to test the waters in one of the trickiest tests in TV. https://t.co/qDEjPSLHqb — Chris Tye (@TVTye) July 10, 2018

RuPaul had a talk/variety show, aptly called “The RuPaul Show,” that aired on VH1 from 1997 to 1998.