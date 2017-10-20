Get Your First Look At The Queens Competing On 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 3

They’re baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!
We finally know which of our favorite queens are returning to the beloved main stage of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to compete on the upcoming third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”
Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel will battle wig to wig for another chance at being crowned America’s next drag superstar.
The nine queens were revealed Friday by host, judge and executive producer RuPaul during a special pre-season episode of the beloved reality show, which also included an interview with the legendary singer Chaka Khan. Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews are slated to return to the franchise yet again to join Ru as judges for the competition, which debuts on VH1 this winter.
“For ‘All Stars’ season three, the expectations are high, and these mighty queens do NOT disappoint,” RuPaul said in a press release sent to HuffPost. “These girls are talented, hungry, and ready to do whatever it takes to earn their place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.”
Below, get reacquainted with the nine queens competing on “All Stars” season three by reading the bios sent to HuffPost by VH1.
For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and up-to-date news, head to VH1′s website o
CONVERSATIONS