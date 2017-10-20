Get Your First Look At The Queens Competing On 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 3

Trixie Mattel (Season Seven)

VH1

From: Los Angeles, California



Twitter: @trixiemattel, Instagram: @trixiemattel



This isn’t Maury Povich?! Oh honey, season seven was just the beginning for Trixie, who is no doubt still painting for the check-cashing place down the street. Just like Barbie, Trixie relocated from Wisconsin to southern California, her dreams still unfolding as she competes again for the crown. No doubt her biting sense of humor will serve this comedy queen well as she dukes it out with the best of the best. Honey!