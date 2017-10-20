QUEER VOICES
Get Your First Look At The Queens Competing On 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 3

Which of these nine all stars will nab a spot in Ru's hall of fame?

By Noah Michelson
They’re baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!

We finally know which of our favorite queens are returning to the beloved main stage of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to compete on the upcoming third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel will battle wig to wig for another chance at being crowned America’s next drag superstar.

The nine queens were revealed Friday by host, judge and executive producer RuPaul during a special pre-season episode of the beloved reality show, which also included an interview with the legendary singer Chaka Khan. Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews are slated to return to the franchise yet again to join Ru as judges for the competition, which debuts on VH1 this winter.  

“For ‘All Stars’ season three, the expectations are high, and these mighty queens do NOT disappoint,” RuPaul said in a press release sent to HuffPost. “These girls are talented, hungry, and ready to do whatever it takes to earn their place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Below, get reacquainted with the nine queens competing on “All Stars” season three by reading the bios sent to HuffPost by VH1. 

  • Trixie Mattel (Season Seven)
    From: Los Angeles, California

    Twitter: @trixiemattel, Instagram: @trixiemattel

    This isn’t Maury Povich?! Oh honey, season seven was just the beginning for Trixie, who is no doubt still painting for the check-cashing place down the street. Just like Barbie, Trixie relocated from Wisconsin to southern California, her dreams still unfolding as she competes again for the crown. No doubt her biting sense of humor will serve this comedy queen well as she dukes it out with the best of the best. Honey!
  • Aja (Season Nine)
    Location: Brooklyn, New York

    Twitter: @ajaqueen, Instagram: @ajathekween

    Your edges are officially snatched! Fresh off season nine, the banji bitch of Brooklyn is back to pick up where she left off. Princess Disastah may have erupted from a volcano sis, but Aja’s refined and ready to show that she’s a force to be reckoned with. The true gagarini will be when Aja hits the runway, leaving everyone gooped and gagged in her wake sis. In a sea of Linda Evangelista’s, there’s only one Aja. 
  • Thorgy Thor (Season Eight)
    From: Brooklyn, New York

    Twitter: @ThorgyThor, Instagram: @thorgythor

    Woo! Thorgy with a T H and orgy and I feel incredible! Thorgy is back from season eight and ready to kick off some “All Stars” season three shenanigans. You better think again Ru-Ru kitty if you underestimate this Brooklyn babe, because there’s no doubting she’s in it to win it. Thorgy’ bag of tricks is in tow, and she’s ready to bring the drama and conflama. Witty catchphrase, you know what I mean?
  • Kennedy Davenport (Season Seven)
    From: Dallas, Texas

    Twitter: @kennedyddoftx, Instagram: @kennedyddoftx

    Well, hello! The dancing diva of Texas is back and ready to slay. The struggle may have been real in season seven, but Kennedy has crystalized and emerged from the embers stronger than ever. Her background in pageants has proven that her exquisite polish and attention to detail is undeniable, and she’s ready to show it off again one jump split at a time. Newark. LaGuardia. Kennedy.
  • Chi Chi DeVayne (Season Eight)
    From: Shreveport, Louisiana 

    Twitter: @ChiChiDeVayne, Instagram: @chichidevayneofficial

    Laissez les bon temps rouler! The Creole queen from season eight is back and ready to let the good times roll. Chi Chi has hung up the ‘cheap queen’ moniker and is ready to embrace the finer things in life like expensive jewels, and maybe even the coveted crown. This southern bayou princess is ready to perform and burn up the stage once again. She doesn’t get ready, she stays ready.
  • Milk (Season Six)
    From: New York, New York

    Twitter: @bigandmilky, Instagram: @bigandmilky

    She does a body good, girl! It’s milkin’ time and the dairy queen of season six is back and better than ever. Known for her groundbreaking runways, Milk did ‘weird' before it was chic. She’s bringing back the jaw-dropping looks, and is ready for some amazing fashion moments. This time around Milk won’t only outshine her competitors, she’ll whiz past them doing a triple axel jump… wearing a beard. And pregnant.
  • Shangela (Seasons Two & Three)
    From: Los Angeles, California

    Twitter: @itsSHANGELA, Instagram: itsshangela

    Halleloo! The original comeback queen of season two and three is jumping out of boxes and werqing her way down the runway once again - because she is what!? Sickening! This time, the Nancy Drew of Drag, has her sights set on one thing and one thing only: the crown. If anyone knows how to attack with strategy, it’s this pint-sized princess of Paris, Texas, and she is taking no prisoners.
  • BenDeLaCreme (Season Six)
    From: Seattle, Washington

    Twitter: @bendelacreme, Instagram: @bendelacreme

    HI EVERYBODY! IT’S ME, BENDELACREME! Season six’s Miss Congeniality is ready for another shot at the crown, but she’s still Ms. Crème if you’re nasty. This campy queen is ready to reach new levels of supremacy and dominate her competition. Dela’s terminally delightful demeanor and sickening talent will be her greatest strengths, as she navigates the treacherous waters of “All Stars” season three.

