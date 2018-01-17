RuPaul's Drag Race Breaking News!! RuPaul New Series "Drag Queens on a Plane," International Drag Con in 2019 and more!!

Start your JET engines!!! World of Wonder announced today that RuPaul will be hosting a new scripted comedy series “Drag Queens on a Plane!” All the tea on thew new show plus other major announcements are covered in my You Tube video. Click the link below
Other MEGA announcements from WOW today:
- There will be an INTERNATIONAL Drag Con in 2019!!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race will be available in CHINA via Wow Presents Plus
- The Switch MEGA (the Chilean version of Drag Race starring Gia Gunn!) will also be available on Wow Presents Plus!
Drag Con LA Announces First Panels!!
LA Drag Con also announced the first panels today!
- Season 3 RuUnited with India Ferrah, Mariah Balenciaga, Stacy Layne Matthews, Phoenix and Venus D-Lite
- Strength After the Storm: Queens of Puerto Rico: Moderator - Phi Phi O’Hara; Panelists: Alexis Mateo, April carrion, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Kandy Ho and Yara Sofia. Queens discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Maria
- Playing Nice: Miss Congeniality: with BenDeLaCreme, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Latrice Royale, Pandora Boxx and the one and only VALENTINA!!!
- Jasmine Master’s Master Reading Class!
- Nighttime drag show “World of Queens” with performances by Acid Betty, Detox, Kim Chi, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale, Violet Chachki and Valentina
- Plus the first ever Drag Con pageant hosted by Michelle Visage!
Drag Con LA will be held May 11-13 at the Los Angeles Convention center. Tickets for all events on sale now!!
