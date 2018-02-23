Meet The 14 Queens Competing On Season 10 Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

On the heels of last week’s revelation that each season 10 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be 90 minutes long ― and with spin-off “All Stars” still on the air ― VH1 has released the names of 14 glamazon queens who will compete for the title of America’s next drag superstar this spring.

And we’re pretty gagged.

The tenth season of the monumentally successful “Drag Race” will kick off on March 22 with girls from every corner of the country. Some, like New York City favorite Aquaria, already have a massive social media following. Others, like Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, will define themselves more fully over the course of this season.

One thing is for certain: VH1, World of Wonder Productions and RuPaul will be pulling out all of the stops to celebrate this milestone of a full decade of “Drag Race.”

Courtesy of VH1 These 14 queens will compete on the 10th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

“While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11-years-old when we first launched ‘Drag Race,‘” said executive producer and two-time Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul. “The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does ‘Drag Race.’”

Check out this season’s 14 contestants below.

Asia O'Hara (Dallas) VH1 A formidable competitor on the pageant circuit, Asia won Miss Gay America the first time she entered. Multi-talented Asia has a costuming business on the side designing for color guard teams and ice skaters.

Aquaria (Brooklyn, New York) VH1 Aquaria already has a big reputation going into this competition. At just 21, Aquaria has been photographed by Steven Klein for the pages of Vogue Italia. Confident and at the center of New York's drag scene, Aquaria has the support of some of the biggest nightlife legends.

Blair St. Clair (Indianapolis) VH1 A small-town girl with big city dreams, Blair St. Clair is a Broadway baby at heart. Combining her love of musicals with her passion for drag, Blair plans to sing, dance and act her way across the finish line of the competition.

Dusty Ray Bottoms (New York City) VH1 Self-described as dark, glamorous and trashy, Dusty Ray Bottoms defies categorization. Look for the punky queen with the signature dotty-faced makeup. A Kentucky native who moved to the Big Apple to pursue acting, Dusty channeled his desire to perform into drag.

Eureka O'Hara (Johnson City, Tennessee) VH1 She's back! Season 9's Southern belle departed way too soon after injuring her knee, but Eureka is back following knee surgery and hungrier than ever to prove herself.

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams (Albuquerque, New Mexico) VH1 Kalories' infectious giggle might be the first thing to enter a room, but it's her gravity-defying ass that catches all eyes as she leaves. This twerk queen proudly flaunts her curvaceous body in a daring, sexy dance performance.

Kameron Michaels (Nashville) VH1 You're equally as likely to find this tattooed muscle queen down at the gym pumping iron as you are to find her performing at her local drag bar in Nashville. Deliberately exuding strength and beauty, Kameron Michaels is the body-builder Barbie doll.

Mayhem Miller (Riverside, California) VH1 Mayhem enters the competition with big expectations as the sister of "Drag Race" alumni like Raven, Morgan McMichaels, Delta and Detox. Mayhem dazzles her Los Angeles audiences with polish and sass.

Miz Cracker (New York City) VH1 Proud to call Bob The Drag Queen her drag mother, Miz Cracker began doing drag as a member of Bob's "Marches for Equality" in Times Square. Pretty and witty, Miz Cracker captures you with her beauty and then surprises you with the belly laughs.

Monique Heart (Kansas City, Missouri) VH1 This creative, well-rounded queen knows how to do hair and makeup, dance and make an entrance. A devoted Christian, Monique enters the competition hungrier than most to win and with a promise to live up to her moniker as the "Heart of Season 10."

Monet X Change (Bronx, New York) VH1 Monet blurs the lines between comedy performance and New York City grit. A degree in opera performance means she's the singer of the season, while her bright, colorful street style ensures that all the judges' eyes will be on her.

The Vixen (Chicago) VH1 Hailing from Chicago's South Side, The Vixen combines elements of political art and protest into her performances. This vocal woke queen brings both activism and fire to the stage -- and is not about to take on her competition lying down.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Tampa, Florida) VH1 Get these cookies, baby! "Drag Race" Season 3 and "All Stars" Season 1 star Alexis Mateo's drag daughter brings electricity to the stage with her high-energy dance performances and winning personality. Will Vanessa finish the job that Alexis Mateo started?

Yuhua Hamasaki (New York City) VH1 Originally hailing from China, Yuhua moved to Manhattan's Chinatown when she was 7. Now a sickening seamstress by day and a hard-working queen by night, Yuhua regularly sews gowns for New York royalty like Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen.

Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will premiere on Thursday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.