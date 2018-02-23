Meet The 14 Queens Competing On Season 10 Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

On the heels of last week’s revelation that each season 10 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be 90 minutes long ― and with spin-off “All Stars” still on the air ― VH1 has released the names of 14 glamazon queens who will compete for the title of America’s next drag superstar this spring.
And we’re pretty gagged.
The tenth season of the monumentally successful “Drag Race” will kick off on March 22 with girls from every corner of the country. Some, like New York City favorite Aquaria, already have a massive social media following. Others, like Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams, will define themselves more fully over the course of this season.
One thing is for certain: VH1, World of Wonder Productions and RuPaul will be pulling out all of the stops to celebrate this milestone of a full decade of “Drag Race.”
“While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11-years-old when we first launched ‘Drag Race,‘” said executive producer and two-time Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul. “The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does ‘Drag Race.’”
Check out this season’s 14 contestants below.
Season 10 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will premiere on Thursday, March 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.
Head here to watch VH1′s “Meet The Queens” videos.