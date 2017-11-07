Rush Limbaugh Says 'Terrorists Come Straight From The Democrat Party'

Conservative host Rush Limbaugh accused the Democratic Party of producing “terrorists” on Monday.

“Terrorists do not always just come from Uzbekistan,” he said on his radio show, presumably referring to the native country of the man who killed eight people in a truck attack in New York City last week. “They don’t just come from Afghanistan. They don’t just come from al Qaeda. Sometimes, terrorists come straight from the Democrat Party, straight from the American left.”

The conservative host introduced his point by lumping together several recent events, including an alleged assault on Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) by his neighbor, the Texas church shooting on Sunday that left 26 dead, the New York truck attack (Limbaugh called it a shooting) and reported threats against Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt.

“Now, folks, is it any wonder that Republicans might be a little skittish?” Limbaugh asked. He added: “It is more than obvious that the left is encouraging their followers to be vile, aggressive, abusive and dangerous. There’s no question about it. The left is encouraging this kind of activity. They are promoting it. And they celebrate it.”

Limbaugh also denounced the “drive-by media” for its coverage of protests in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri, which he referred to as “public riots.”

“We’re told something along the variation of, we need to understand the rage. We need to understand why these people are doing what they’re doing.”