“Somebody is going to produce a tape of prostitutes peeing on a bed. It’s going to look like security camera footage from a hotel room. It may be in black and white.

And we’re going to be told that this may well be it, this may well be the it, this may well be Trump had hired the prostitutes to pee on the bed. That bed right there, that might be the one Obama and Michelle slept in that the prostitutes are peeing on.

What’s to stop them from doing that?”