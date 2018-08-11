Russell Crowe Detests This LinkedIn Feature As Much As Everyone Else

Movie star Russell Crowe may be “Maximus Decimus Meridius, Commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor, etc, etc, etc…”
But he too has a pet peeve about LinkedIn that many others can sympathize with.
On Friday, the Australian “Gladiator” star tweeted his frustration at repeatedly receiving emails requesting him to sign up to the networking website:
The post prompted many fans to ask the same question. Namely, why does Academy Award-winning Crowe need a LinkedIn account?
Crowe made sense of the situation with a further tweet, however:
It turns out he’s not actually signed up to the website, but is just very fed up of receiving messages reminding him to do so (which presumably come via people who have his email address).