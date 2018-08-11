Russell Crowe Detests This LinkedIn Feature As Much As Everyone Else

Movie star Russell Crowe may be “Maximus Decimus Meridius, Commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true emperor, etc, etc, etc…”

But he too has a pet peeve about LinkedIn that many others can sympathize with.

On Friday, the Australian “Gladiator” star tweeted his frustration at repeatedly receiving emails requesting him to sign up to the networking website:

There definitely should be a piss off option for LinkedIn requests — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 10, 2018

The post prompted many fans to ask the same question. Namely, why does Academy Award-winning Crowe need a LinkedIn account?

Do you really use LinkedIn? — DB Cooper (@JP_Stone) August 10, 2018

why on earth would Russell Crowe need to use LinkedIn https://t.co/1TVsxhhRXp — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) August 10, 2018

Wait you’re on LinkedIn? — Nicolas C Durand (@NcojoD) August 10, 2018

Crowe made sense of the situation with a further tweet, however:

This is my point https://t.co/yj3oFZ8Rqc — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 10, 2018