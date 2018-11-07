Russell Crowe Is Utterly Unrecognizable As Late Fox News Boss Roger Ailes

You’ve never seen Russell Crowe like this before.

The Oscar-winning actor has been transformed into the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes for an upcoming Showtime series. Crowe was snapped in character as filming began in New York this week, per People magazine.

MEGA / Yahoo Lifestyle

Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane and Annabelle Wallis also star in the show, based on Gabriel Sherman’s tell-all book The Loudest Voice In The Room. It’s slated for a 2019 release.

Ailes died in May 2017 at age 77. He left Fox News, which he help build, in the summer of 2016 after multiple women alleged he pressured them into sexual relationships.