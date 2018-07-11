Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By New Woman, Bringing Total Allegations To Over 12

Reports from The New York Times and Los Angeles Times published in December featured nine women who allege that Simmons raped, sexually assaulted or harassed them from 1983 to 2016. In November a former model accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Screenwriter Jenny Lumet accused him of raping her, and TV personality Kelly Cutrone says he attempted to rape her in 1991.

Most recently, author and activist Sil Lai Abrams accused him of raping her in 1994 after a night out in New York City.

In her essay, Jones pointed out how race definitely plays a factor in sexual assault and believing survivors. Other survivors, including Abrams, have made similar points.

“The other important part to this story is race,” Jones wrote. “Russell is a black man. We black women in the community didn’t want him to fail. We wanted him to succeed. As a black woman, we are told we have less value in society already. And then you have someone who is supposed to be a leader, and what he did to me. I was a gem. And he turned me into dirt.”

Simmons, who stepped down from his businesses last year, has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

