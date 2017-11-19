Russell Simmons Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen As Brett Ratner Watched

Music mogul Russell Simmons has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl following a casting call in 1991 as movie producer Brett Ratner allegedly watched and did nothing to help.

Keri Claussen Khalighi, a fashion model at the time of the alleged 1991 incident, told the Times that she had gone back to Simmon’s New York apartment to watch a music video the men were working on. There, she said, her clothes were yanked off and Simmons made unwanted sexual advances.

Kevin Mazur/VF13 via Getty Images Russell Simmons (left) has been accused of forcing himself on a 17-year-old model and sexually assaulting her while Brett Ratner watched.

“I looked over at Brett and said, ‘Help me,’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” she told the Times. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

Khalighi said Simmons tried to force her to have intercourse but she refused and “acquiesced” to perform oral sex instead. Ratner, she said, “just sat there and watched.”

She said that while taking a shower afterward Simmons came up behind her and briefly penetrated her without her consent. She jerked away from him and he left, she said.

John Shearer via Getty Images Both men were investigated in 2001 for sexual battery by Beverly Hills Police following a report by a 29-year-old woman. No charges were filed.

Both men, in statements to the Times, denied that anything happened with Khalighi without her consent. An attorney for Ratner also disputed her asking him for help and seeing her “protest.”

“I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1991 that she has referenced. Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri’s full participation,” Simmons said in a statement posted to Facebook Sunday morning. “I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being.”

Earlier this month it was first reported by Variety that both men had been investigated for sexual battery against a 29-year-old woman in 2001.

The woman told Beverly Hills police that she was held against her will at a home by “two males who both unlawfully touched her.”