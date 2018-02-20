Russell Tovey Announces His Engagement To Boyfriend Steve Brockman

Russell Tovey is officially off the market.

The British-born “Quantico” and “Looking” star says he is “very, very happy” after getting engaged to boyfriend Steve Brockman.

Details of the proposal are scarce, but Tovey told the Daily Mail Monday it was “completely unexpected,” and that he and Brockman were “looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London.”

Brockman, a rugby player who has played with the gay-inclusive rugby union club Kings Cross Steelers, is believed to have relocated to New York to be with Tovey. The actor films “Quantico” in and around the city, and also starred in the 2015 revival of “A View from the Bridge” on Broadway.

The pair have been mostly tight-lipped about their relationship, with the exception of the occasional Instagram post. They also walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala in November 2017.

Tovey hinted at being in the “very early days” of a new relationship in a 2016 interview with the Evening Standard, noting only that his boyfriend, whom he didn’t identify by name, wasn’t “in the [entertainment] business” at all.

At the time, he also spoke of his interest in tying the knot one day, as well as having children.

“Totally, 100 per cent I will do it, when the time is right,” he said. “Yeah, all of it. But I’ve got my dog at the minute — he’s my everything, my sun and my moon and my mate.”