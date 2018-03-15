Russia said Thursday it plans to expel British diplomats, apparently retaliating against the U.K.’s move a day earlier to boot Russian diplomats amid the investigation into the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daugher Yulia.

“I would like to inform you that several diplomatic notes have been sent to the Foreign Office via the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Thursday. “They sought to launch an active dialogue with officials in London … We’ve received meaningless formal replies.”

Zakharova accused the U.K. of a years-long anti-Russian campaign to push Russian diplomats out of the country.

Both countries accuse the other of failing to cooperate in the poisoning investigation.

A day earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats from the U.K. since the Cold War. She said all signs in the poisoning point to Russia, but the Russians rebuffed her demand for an explanation with “sarcasm, contempt and defiance.”