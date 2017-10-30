Russia Fashion Week Raises Awareness for HIV/AIDS

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia Spring/Summer 2018 wrapped up late last week, and we couldn’t shake the feeling that we were seeing red. Day after day, show after show, designers opened their collections with bright, fiery looks. Far from coincidence, the prevailing theme was, in fact, for a good cause.

Photographed by Ksusha Golovina (@kgophotos) Anastasia Dokuchaeva

This season, the Moscow-based fashion event collaborated with the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation to unite ten local fashion designers dedicated to raising awareness to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. According to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, more than 900,000 people in Russia are currently HIV-positive, and shockingly, an estimated ten people are affected by the health epidemic every hour.

‘Lately, famous and people and brands have been cooperating to use their influence to fight against HIV. Such campaigns are known to promote social changes, to raise awareness regarding HIV/AIDS. World experience shows that the fashion industry has an important role in terms of changing the attitude toward HIV/AIDS, as well as towards HIV-AIDS-positive people. We’re proud to say that Russian designers are supportive and aren’t afraid to use their influence on fashion platforms with the view of attracting attention to one of the most pressing health issues in Russia and worldwide.’ – Oleg Salagay, Director of the Public Health and Communications Department at the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation

The designers who participated in the campaign against HIV/AIDS are among Russia’s most promising talents – Artem Shumov, Saint-Tokyo, Atelier B by Gala B, Kondakova, Kseniaseraya, N.Legenda, Sensus Couture, Yasya Minochkina, Anastasia Dokuchaeva, and Julie Dalakian.

Artem Shumov SS18

For menswear designer Artem Shumov, a rising star of MBFW Russia, raising awareness for the health epidemic requires dispelling stigmas and opening communication. ‘HIV and AIDS awareness is an urgent matter in Russia,’ said designer Artem Shumov in a press release. ‘We should focus on every aspect: the state support of treatment and adaption programs, awareness campaigns for young people, advanced treatment methods, tolerance towards HIV-positive people, abandoning stereotypes associated with this problem. Open dialog is the thing that can lead to making right decisions and taking effective actions.’

Atelier B by Gala B SS18