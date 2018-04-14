Russia Condemns 'Treacherous And Insane' U.S. Retaliation Strikes In Syria

“President Putin and his government promised the world that they would guarantee the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons,” he added. “Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force of stability and peace.”

After the strikes were launched, the Russian Embassy in Washington issued a warning to the U.S.

“Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

“Insulting the president of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible,” Antonov added. “The U.S. ― the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons ― has no moral right to blame other countries.”