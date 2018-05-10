POLITICS
Here Are Some More Of Those Facebook Ads That Russia Ran During The 2016 Election

The House released all 3,000 of the ads on Thursday.
By Ryan Grenoble

On Thursday, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released the 3,000 Facebook ads that Russia paid to run on the platform from 2015 through 2017, including those that were posted during the 2016 elections.

According to a House analysis, the advertisements came from the Internet Research Agency, a Kremlin-backed troll farm that Democrats say spreads misinformation and amplifies partisanship among Americans.

In addition to the ads, which the IRA paid Facebook around $100,000 to run, the group published 80,000 other posts on the site, organically reaching an estimated 126 million Americans.

House analysts noted the ads fit within a well-defined set of categories, all of which touch on the most divisive political topics of our time. The posts played both sides of the debate on subjects like immigration, gun control, political candidates and veteran affairs.

The ads would also simultaneously bolster certain communities’ online presence on one hand, while encouraging detractors to attack that same community on the other. They targeted divisions along racial and religious lines, in addition to LGBTQ issues.

“The main goal of the Russian propaganda and misinformation effort is to divide America by using our institutions, like free speech and social media, against us,” Facebook’s vice president of ads, Rob Goldman, said in February. “It has stoked fear and hatred amongst Americans. It is working incredibly well. We are quite divided as a nation.”

The full 7.9 gigabytes of ads can be downloaded here, via the Democrats’ House Intelligence Committee website.

Check out a small sample of the ads below:

  • "Not My Heritage Rally"
    According to the House&nbsp;analysis, the IRA paid 2,840 rubles (about $46) to promote a "Not My Heritage Rally." The ad targ
    House Intelligence Committee
    According to the House analysis, the IRA paid 2,840 rubles (about $46) to promote a "Not My Heritage Rally." The ad targeted 18- to 50-year-olds who lived within 12 miles of Jackson, Miss., and had 9,306 impressions and 261 clicks.
  • "NO MORE CHAOS!"
    This sponsored Instagram&nbsp;ad features an image of a hooded black man&nbsp;standing next to a&nbsp;vandalized a police car
    House Intelligence Committee
    This sponsored Instagram ad features an image of a hooded black man standing next to a vandalized a police car. The IRA paid 1,498 rubles (roughly $24) for the ad, which specifically targeted law enforcement officers and people who work in the military. It earned 7,588 impressions.
  • "The Police should protect not Brutalize"
    This ad for an IRA-managed Facebook page called "Black Matters" had 2,461 impressions and 75 clicks.&nbsp;The ad cost 392 rub
    House Intelligence Committee
    This ad for an IRA-managed Facebook page called "Black Matters" had 2,461 impressions and 75 clicks. The ad cost 392 rubles -- a little more than $6.00.
  • #BlueLivesMatter
    This Instagram ad, featuring an image of a black man spearing a white police officer with the American flag, targeted people
    House Intelligence Committee
    This Instagram ad, featuring an image of a black man spearing a white police officer with the American flag, targeted people who are interested in Ted Cruz or Fox News. The IRA paid 8,865 rubles (roughly $140) for 36,217 impressions and 103 clicks.
  • Anti Hillary Clinton
    This anti-Hillary Clinton ad focused on immigration and&nbsp;was aimed at members of the "Being Patriotic" Facebook page and
    House Intelligence Committee
    This anti-Hillary Clinton ad focused on immigration and was aimed at members of the "Being Patriotic" Facebook page and their friends.
  • Sharia Law
    This ad targeted&nbsp;people who liked the&nbsp;"United Muslims of America" Facebook page, and friends of their connections.
    House Intelligence Committee
    This ad targeted people who liked the "United Muslims of America" Facebook page, and friends of their connections.
  • "No Invaders Allowed"
    Numerous ads&nbsp;sought to build a following for&nbsp;an anti-immigrant&nbsp;IRA-backed Facebook page called "Secured Border
    House Intelligence Committee
    Numerous ads sought to build a following for an anti-immigrant IRA-backed Facebook page called "Secured Borders."
  • Heart of Texas
    An event sponsored by one of the IRA's more successful Facebook pages, "Heart of Texas," encouraged followers to attend a sec
    House Intelligence Committee
    An event sponsored by one of the IRA's more successful Facebook pages, "Heart of Texas," encouraged followers to attend a secession rally. The IRA paid 2,392 rubles (roughly $39.00) for the ad, which targeted people who lived within a 10-mile radius of Austin, Texas. It had 3,658 impressions and 222 clicks.

 

 

 

Ryan Grenoble
National Reporter, HuffPost
