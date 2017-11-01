Russian Interference Should Drive America Closer To Moldova

America's politics is swamped with Russian meddling. Each day we learn more about Russian interference in the electoral process as it works to undermine our country. Most Americans find the situation confusing and unsettling, to say the least

America needs to step up to the plate now and show continued resistance to efforts from Moscow to undermine the bedrock of democracy. On the other side, America must remain aware of the power Russia retains in its region with imperialist designs.

How does America ride this line?

Vladimir Plahotniuc, a dynamo in Moldovan politics, has unrolled an offer to beef up the relationship between America and his government. In his position as chairman of the Democratic Party of Moldova, he has held a stance against the prospect of Russia annexing his nation. Mr. Plahotniuc leads his party's commitment to a relationship with the west and devotion to Western doctrines including democracy.

Anyone near a newspaper is aware of the Crimean dispute between Ukraine and Russia. Moldova finds itself in a similar position as Russia supports secessionists aiming to absorb Moldova.

Several thousand paramilitary troops supported by 2000 Russians have created a war-like zone for the past two decades.

For over 25 years, tensions have been strained between Russia and Moldova. Besides the struggle in Transnistria, Moscow has set draconian trade embargoes on Moldovan products as the Kremlin attempts to assert control.

While America finds more evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Moldova is also uncovering evidence of Russian interference with the landlocked nation's elections.

The result is the installation of a pro-Russian President Igor Dodon. Moldova is fortunate in a way. Dodon occupies an empty position; one which is just a figurehead position.

Mr. Plahotniuc has said numerous times that he will not be swayed -- or his party -- from maintaining pro-US and pro-EU leanings. Besides working to keep Moldova strong against Russia's attempts and destabilization, Mr. Plahotniuc has overseen Moldova's recovery from many issues.

In 2014, Moldova saw three banks conspire to steal $1 billion from the nation. Top government officials were named in the subsequent inquests, and the IMF halted aid to the country.

Under Mr. Plahotniuc’s leadership, Moldova has rebuilt its economy as well as the citizen's trust. The IMF has now approved a $178 million aid package, and the World bank and European Commission handed over more than $90 million.

America is going through similarities to Moldova. The United States is seeing deep divisions and jumps from scandal to scandal. Russia's attempts to dominate America is new to many Americans. The cold war ended over 30-years ago, and America is unaccustomed to have an ideological foe as advanced as Russia.

Moldova has been fighting the same battle for twenty-five years. Despite Mr. Pllahotniuc's overtures to America, the USA has remained silent.

The ship of state must be turned now if America is to weather the storm named Vladimir Putin. America requires allies who have gone through the same turmoil and know how to remain steady.