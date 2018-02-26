Russian Olympian Who Wore 'I Don't Do Doping' Shirt Fails Doping Test

Russian Olympic bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva appeared in an Instagram video this month wearing a sweatshirt declaring “I don’t do doping.”

Three days later, she tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Sergeeva denied taking the drug that triggered the positive result.

The video showing Sergeeva wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, “I don’t do doping. I am ZASPORT,” a reference to the official clothing supplier to the Russian Olympic Committee, has since been deleted from Instagram, according to The Guardian.

The clip was reportedly posted to Instagram on Feb. 15 by Russia-based videographer Roman Bibishev. ABC News said the video was produced last year to promote the clothing brand.

Sergeeva was spotted in a similar shirt in Pyeongchang earlier this month. The Associated Press said she wore a white T-shirt with the words “I Don’t Do Doping” under her racing suit during a training session.

#Russian Bobsled Pilot Who Wore ‘I don’t do doping’ T-Shirt Fails #Olympic Doping Test - @washingtonpost

Надежда Сергеева #ZASPORT (Unofficial)

Не официальная реклама Zasport

Локация: Россия/Сочи/Красная Поляна

Съемка и монтаж: Роман Бибишев

Атлет: Надежда Сергеева pic.twitter.com/WBT3MyVYNI — Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) February 23, 2018

Sergeeva — who finished 12th in the two-woman bobsleigh event in Pyeongchang — tested positive for an angina medication with performance-enhancing properties on Feb. 18, the Russian bobsleigh federation announced on its Facebook page. She passed a drug test five days earlier.

Sergeeva denied taking the drug. The federation’s president, Alexander Zubkov, said the athlete had not been prescribed any medication.

Sergeeva was the second Russian athlete to fail a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games. Alexander Krushelnitsky, an Olympic curler, was forced to return his bronze medal last week after testing positive for meldonium, a potential performance-enhancing drug.

The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Games over its state-backed doping program, but allowed a group of athletes to compete under the Olympic flag.