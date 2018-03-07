Former Russian Spy Poisoned By Nerve Agent, UK Investigators Say

Detectives in the United Kingdom have found that former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by a nerve agent and are referring to the incident as “attempted murder.”

Government experts in the U.K. have tested and identified the specific nerve agent, according to a police report. However, authorities are not commenting further on whether they know the source of the agent.

Skripal, 66, a former colonel in the Russian military intelligence, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious in Salisbury on Sunday. They were both still in critical condition as of Wednesday and in intensive care. A police officer who responded at the scene is also in serious condition and is being treated in intensive care.

Skripal was convicted by Russia in 2006 of spying for Britain, and was given refuge in the U.K. in 2010 as part of a high-profile “spy swap.”

Toby Melville / Reuters Police officers stand near a park bench in Salisbury, England, on which former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious after they had been exposed to an unknown substance.

Police are still looking into who was behind the attack, which they say specifically targeted the victims.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Tuesday that it was “too early to speculate” about what had happened to Skripal and his daughter, but noted that Britain would “respond appropriately and robustly” if the Russian government were found responsible.

The Kremlin has denied having any information about the incident.