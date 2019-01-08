Judge In Russian Troll Farm Case Fed Up With Defense Attacks On Mueller

A lawyer representing an alleged Russian troll farm against charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller has launched a bizarre defense that includes pop culture references and attacks on the special counsel himself.

And, during a hearing on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich was not having it.

Defense attorney Eric Dubelier’s behavior was “undermining [his] credibility in this courthouse,” the judge said, with legal filings that were “unprofessional, inappropriate, and ineffective,” BuzzFeed News reported.

The filings on behalf of indicted Russian company Concord Management and Consulting and obtained by BuzzFeed employ a colorful “Animal House” quote to question the credibility of Mueller’s team.

“Flounder, you can’t spend your whole life worrying about your mistakes!” it says. “You f**ked up...you trusted us. Hey, make the best of it.”

In October, Dubelier likened Mueller to the “Tweety Bird of Looney Tunes” while accusing him of changing arguments, according to Fortune.

At this week’s hearing, it appeared the judge was fed up, telling the defense lawyer to “knock it off” and quit the “relentless personal attacks” on Mueller, BuzzFeed reported.

Concord was indicted nearly a year ago on charges of working to fund the Internet Research Agency’s alleged attempt to influence voters on social media to back President Donald Trump in 2016.