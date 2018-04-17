Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Might Be Coming To A Movie Theater Near You

WASHINGTON ― Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may appear on the big screen in a cameo for an upcoming biopic on her early career.

Stephen Root, an actor in “On the Basis of Sex,” told The Hollywood Reporter that the high court justice recently filmed a brief appearance on a set of courthouse steps. The filming occurred in November, according to The Associated Press.

The movie, directed by Mimi Leder and written by Ginsburg’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman, stars Felicity Jones as a young Ginsburg, working on what would become a landmark gender discrimination case. It also chronicles Ginsburg’s relationship with her late husband Martin Ginsburg, played by Armie Hammer.

A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court declined to comment.

Representatives for Participant Media, a production company for the movie, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The movie, out later this year, is one of two recent big screen projects featuring the justice and cultural icon sometimes dubbed “the Notorious RBG.” An eponymous documentary about her, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, will land in theaters in May before airing on CNN.