May 4 can’t come soon enough.

The official trailer for the critically acclaimed documentary film on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, appropriately titled “RBG,” was released on Wednesday ― just in time for International Women’s Day.

In the sneak peek, Ginsburg reflects on her barrier-breaking career as a lawyer and her rise to the nation’s highest court.

“I did see myself as kind of a kindergarten teacher in those days, because the judges didn’t think sex discrimination existed,” she says in the documentary, describing her early legal advocacy for women’s rights in front of skeptical male judges.

Bader also speaks candidly about her marriage to her late husband, Martin D. Ginsburg, who died in 2010. And adding to her impressive feats, there are a few delightful shots of Ginsburg’s notoriously challenging workout routine ― planks and all.